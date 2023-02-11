EAST MILLINOCKET -- A fire that occurred in East Millinocket early in the afternoon of February 11 has resulted in a total loss to a home.
Fire Chief Rob McGraw says that the East Millinocket Fire Department arrived at a residence on Birch Street at approximately 12:23 p.m.
According to McGraw, the first floor of the structure was already well-involved and had begun to move to the second story of the building.
While the fire was contained to the home, the intense heat of the flames reportedly resulted in siding damage to neighboring houses.
"With situations like this, conditions like this -- sometimes it's hard to fight the fire, and that's where we're at right now. The fire was so hot that it compromised the structure, so we can't safely put people inside," said McGraw. "Rural aspects -- especially in the colder portions -- yeah, fires like this do happen."
While no one was injured, McGraw says that two cats perished in the fire and one person is now displaced.
The East Millinocket Fire Department determined a pellet stove to be the source of the fire.