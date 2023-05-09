LEVANT- A morning fire at Treworgy's Family Orchards in Levant delayed the company's planned opening.
The Levant Fire Department was called to the Union Street Business shortly before 9a.m for a fire in the company's donut machine.
Treworgy's Family Orchards serves homemade donuts as well as soft serve and hard serve ice cream.
Employees were on hand preparing to open the business for the season today when residue in the donut machine caught fire.
"We had to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out and we have to clean that up and it's not safe to serve food until we've done that cleaning. So we're going to have to delay. I'm not sure when but we'll be posting on our socials as soon as we find out and we're going to open as soon as we can," said Co-Owner Jonathan Kenerson.
No one was hurt in the fire.
A cleaning service has been called in to help the company get rid of the fire remnants and smoke smell.