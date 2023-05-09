TREWORGY ORCHARDS

LEVANT- A morning fire at Treworgy's Family Orchards in Levant delayed the company's  planned opening.

The Levant Fire Department was called to the Union Street Business shortly before 9a.m for a fire in the company's donut machine.

Treworgy's Family Orchards serves homemade donuts as well as soft serve and hard serve ice cream.

Employees were on hand preparing to open the business for the season today when residue in the donut machine caught fire.

"We had to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out and we have to clean that up and it's not safe to serve food until we've done that cleaning. So we're going to have to delay. I'm not sure when but we'll be posting on our socials as soon as we find out and we're going to open as soon as we can," said Co-Owner Jonathan Kenerson.

No one was hurt in the fire. 

A cleaning service has been called in to help the company get rid of the fire remnants and smoke smell.

Tags

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

Recommended for you