NEWPORT -- A fire badly damaged a two story apartment building in newport and displaced two families.
The fire started around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at an apartment building on the corner of Wentworth Ave.
"We were dispatched to a two and a half story wood framed multi-family dwelling with fire showing from the first floor throughout," said Newport Deputy Fire Chief Jared Lebarnes.
Corinna fire Department was first on the scene. Chief Lebarnes says they were lucky to have help from multiple departments.
"For it being a day-time response we got good resources out of mutual aid."
It took nearly three hours for crews to isolate the fire. The building was home to two families and although no occupants of the apartment building were injured, a neighbor said two dogs were lost to the fire.
"They all got out safely thankfully, but they did lose their dogs. One dog made it out but upstairs lost one and downstairs lost one. Everybody else is ok though and that's all that matters," said Matthew Graves.
The red cross has been alerted and according to Graves they have initiated plans to support those displaced.
"There's gonna be help for this family, there's no two ways about it. This is a good community and we treat one another the way that we want to be treated and that's what makes this community work."
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the fire marshal's office.