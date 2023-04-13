HERMON- Fire left a Hermon residence uninhabitable.
Crews were called to the York Road a little after noon today.
Hermon Fire Chief Cody Sullivan said no one was home when the fire started.
" When crews first arrived on scene we found some heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the structure.The crews went into fast attack mode and made a quick knock down of the fire," said Sullivan
Sullivan says there is significant smoke and fire damage to the second floor and smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.
There is no word on a cause.