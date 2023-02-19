HUDSON -- Saturday afternoon multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire.
According to fire Chief Josh Lillui firefighters found a working fire on the first floor of the home upon arrival.
Lillui says firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in minutes.
There were no reported injuries.
Responding agencies include Glenburn, Corinth, Bradford, and Charleston fire departments.
Lillui said there's no need to investigate the incident further.
"It's pretty cut and dry that the fire started at the pellet stove and grew from there. We want to just stress the importance of smoke detectors. Smoke detectors save lives as shown time and time again,” according to Lillui.
Lillui said the home is still livable but may require significant repairs.
