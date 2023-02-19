HOME FIRE

HUDSON -- Saturday afternoon multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire.

According to fire Chief Josh Lillui firefighters found a working fire on the first floor of the home upon arrival.

Lillui says firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

Responding agencies include Glenburn, Corinth, Bradford, and Charleston fire departments.

Lillui said there's no need to investigate the incident further.

"It's pretty cut and dry that the fire started at the pellet stove and grew from there. We want to just stress the importance of smoke detectors. Smoke detectors save lives as shown time and time again,” according to Lillui. 

Lillui said the home is still livable but may require significant repairs.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

