ENFIELD -- A fire that broke out at Pleasant River Lumber in Enfield Thursday night resulted in the loss of maintenance equipment and a fabrication shop.
"So at about 9:15 p.m., we were toned out for a possible then later confirmed building fire. It was a fully involved garage fire. They [the people inside] were working in the building at that point and time and something sparked the fire. They attempted to put it out with fire extinguishers and it got big really quick," said Scott Crocker, a firefighter at Howland Fire & EMS Department.
Howland Fire & EMS was assisted by Lincoln, Greenbush, Milford and East Millinocket in battling the flames for more than four hours.
Crockett says there were no injuries and those who were inside at the time of the fire made it out safely.
"It was fully engulfed when I got here. The production team mustered the muster station and the maintenance team was doing rounds outside the mill for any flare ups of sparks of something that would set something else on fire," said Michael LeBrun, General Manager of Pleasant River Lumber of Enfield.
Nonetheless, LeBrun is confident that his team will overcome this setback.
"We've used to facing challenges like this. We feel like we can rebuild this shop better than ever without skipping a beat," said LeBrun.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however LeBrun told us welding in the vicinity of the building likely caused the flames.
Despite the setback, business remains usual at Pleasant River Lumber, but there's a temporary workshop on-site for where equipment will be serviced in the foreseeable future.