WATERVILLE -- "When I woke up, I heard the fire alarm going off."
Heather Gilbert says she lived three doors down from where the fire started on the fourth floor of Elm Towers in Waterville.
Gilbert described the moment she escaped her apartment.
"I opened the door and there was totally black smoke, thick black smoke. Flames started coming out and then they finally put it out," said Gilbert.
Waterville fire chief Shawn Esler says his crew was dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m. for a report of an alarm activation.
He says crews quickly jumped into action to evacuate the building and diminish the flames.
"Upon arrival, the guys found some smoke and fire showing from the fourth floor. Simultaneously, crews were nearly on every level of this seven level story building helping to rescue and assist occupants from the building," said Esler.
Chief Esler says the fourth floor sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, with lower floors suffering from water damage.
Upon searching the building, fire crews located an unresponsive individual. That person was later pronounced deceased after resuscitation efforts.
Gilbert says she knew the deceased individual, and will always remember him for how caring he was.
"He's the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back. If I ever needed help with anything, he'd help me out," said Gilbert.
Three others were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross and Waterville Housing Authority were on scene checking on residents and finding them temporary housing arrangements.
Residents will be staying at the Best Western in Augusta for the foreseeable future.
It's unclear what started the fire, which is under investigation by the Fire Marshall's office.