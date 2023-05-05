BANGOR -- "Without a doubt, there's probably five people who are alive today because of the smoke detectors."
A fast moving fire in 35 valley View Lane Friday morning put fire crews on high alert as soon as they rolled out of the station.
"The call came in shortly after five this morning. The initial call was that people were trapped in the building. Station six was able to see the heavy smoke as soon as they opened the doors at the fire station, which is less than a mile away," said Greg Hodge, Assistant Fire Chief for Bangor Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but Assistant Chief Hodge tells us that it was likely an accident.
Officials say no one was injured upon escaping the building, however three residents were transported to a nearby hospital for minimal smoke inhalation.
Residents living nearby shared with us their encounters of the fire.
"About 5 a.m., a few minutes after, I hear some popping outside, and I thought it was the neighbors bringing the trash can out. But then I hear another pop so I opened my curtain, and my bedroom faces the apartment and it was engulfed in flames.," said Raymond Desoremeaux, a witness of the fire.
"I looked over and i saw that whole house in flames, it was shooting higher than the roof, and that's when the police arrived and evacuated our building because the wind direction was right at our building," said Bill Provost, another witness.
The Red Cross was on the scene checking in on those affected by the fire. Assistant Chief Hodge tells us that they plan on living with relatives in the nearby area.
The apartment has been deemed a total loss and will continue to be investigated by the Fire Marshall's office.