MADISON -- Multiple departments were dispatched to a fire at a hydroponics farm in Madison.
Black billowing smoke is the best way to describe what plumed the air in Madison from behind the Backyard Farms.
"We got the fire call at possibly 8:08 that said there was a fire alarm going off at 132 River Road Backyard Farms," says Madison's fire chief Don Frenchman.
Officials say when Madison fire arrived on the scene, there was heavy fire coming out of the windows.
Everyone inside the building was able to exit, resulting in no injuries safely.
Several neighboring towns assisted Madison in extinguishing the flames.
Frenchman says, "The fire was knocked down if fifteen-twenty minutes. I then called in the fire marshal."
Although the extent of the fire's damage is still to be determined, authorities say very little of the farm's crops will be affected.
"It basically was contained to probably ten offices, and all those offices at least got heavy smoke damage. A lot of them got heavy fire damage. The fire did not extend out into the planting facility," says Frenchman.
According to Madison's fire chief, early investigation shows the fire began as an electrical fire but the fire marshal's office is still investigating.