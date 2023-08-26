HOLDEN -- The Fields Pond Audobon Center's Fourth Annual Butterfly Festival is a celebration that brings together butterfly crafts, face painting, insect catch-and-release and more to teach kids about the role butterflies play in Maine's ecosystem.
"Butterflies are important pollinators, and they're also important food species for all the migratory birds," said David Lamon, manager of the Fields Pond Audubon Center. "Teaching kids when they're young to appreciate these things and how they fit into the web of life is really important."
Kids and adults alike showed up dressed as their favorite butterflies to join in the festivities and march in the butterfly parade.
To keep an eye out for the next festival and learn more about future family-friendly events at the center, visit maineaudubon.org.