AUGUSTA-Fewer homes for sale led to a sales decrease last month.
According to Maine Listings, home sales dropped more than 30 percent in April 2023 compared to April 2022.
Prices increased 6.21 percent.
The median price is now $367,500.
Officials say additional home supply is need all across Maine.
Due to higher interest rates, some buyers are being priced out of the market, and those who could move up are choosing to stay put.
President of the Maine Association of Realtors Carmen McPhail says buyers are actively searching and many are not finding homes that are suitable for their needs and within their budgets.