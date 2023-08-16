VINALHAVEN -- A ferry that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven ran aground off the coast of Vinalhaven Wednesday morning.
According to Maine DOT, the Captain Richard G. Spear vessel was carrying 65 passengers and five crew members when it hit a ledge around 10:30 a.m. Thankfully no one was injured.
The Spear was taken to a private marina in Rockland, where it will be inspected. Maine DOT says there does not appear to be any significant damage to the hull of the vessel.
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident.