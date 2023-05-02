BANGOR-The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost 16 million dollars to a Bangor hospital for it's efforts during the pandemic.
A statement from FEMA says the money will reimburse Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for the cost of hiring temporary staff to deal with increased patient loads between September 2021 and May 2022.
So far, FEMA has provided more than 270 million dollars in public assistance grants to Maine to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.