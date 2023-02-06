BANGOR -- "This is the most homeless I've ever seen in the city of Bangor and I've been working with the homeless for 15 years," said Terry Dinkins, pastor of the Mansion Church.
The city of Bangor is working with a group from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to combat the current homelessness epidemic.
"HUD can deploy subject matter experts to a community, to an event to address the needs within a community, and our need was how do we move individuals who are in encampments into housing," said Debbie Laurie, Bangor City Manager.
The technical assistance team has worked in larger metropolitan areas to quickly rehouse the homeless, including Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego.
The group has been working with the city in assessing the areas that need the most help, devising solutions on how to get the unsheltered into proper housing.
Many like Dinkins, whose church converts to a warming center, applauds the city for bringing in reinforcements.
"It's very important to help the homeless in this time because we have so many of them. To get help where we can get the help is greatly appreciated," said Dinkins.
The federal government started working with Bangor as early as mid-September 2022. Federal officials arrived in the city to discuss options regarding how to mitigate growing homelessness crisis.
According to a recent report from city manager Debbie Laurie, she says there's some progress in getting those who need housing what they need.
"Anytime you can connect an individual to housing it's a win. Five individuals who have been in one of our encampments were housed. How is that not a win?" said Laurie
The fight is not over though, and Laurie says it's time for the city to act swiftly in housing the homeless.
"The hard work starts now. We now know everybody so now every time a unit or a landlord calls and says I have a unit I could be able to use, we're trying to move people into that unit quickly," said Laurie.
The group is set to work with Bangor until March 31.