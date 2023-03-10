DEXTER- A Dexter man, his son and a woman are all being charged with drug trafficking after police searched a home.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says agents searched a residence on the Garland Road in Dexter as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation .
The investigation included several undercover purchases.
Norman Bashaw Junior, 59, 27 -year-old Norman Bashaw III and 30 -year-old KaylaTasker , all of Dexter, were charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
Bashaw III had 3 outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was found hiding in a crawl space beneath a trap door in the floor of the home.
An 18 month old child belonging to Bashaw III and Kayla Tasker was present and has been taken into DHHS custody.