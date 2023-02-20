Grace Donovan

WOODLAND -- A Caribou father said he is heartbroken now that his daughter has gone missing without a trace.

Residential cameras show 16-year-old Grace Donovan leaving her maternal grandparents home around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Grace's father, Frank Patane III explained he has since spoken to Grace's friends who admit she mentioned running away weeks prior.

Patane said his biggest priority is knowing his child is safe.

"I want my family together in this hard time we're having right now. It makes you think about a thousand different things. Like why did my child want to leave,” said Patane. “I just want her to reach out to us and let us know she's okay. It's hard to say it like this but let me know you're alive and breathing."

Anyone who has seen someone matching Grace's description should contact the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office by dialing 1-800-432-7842 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 538-8477.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you