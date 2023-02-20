WOODLAND -- A Caribou father said he is heartbroken now that his daughter has gone missing without a trace.
Residential cameras show 16-year-old Grace Donovan leaving her maternal grandparents home around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Grace's father, Frank Patane III explained he has since spoken to Grace's friends who admit she mentioned running away weeks prior.
Patane said his biggest priority is knowing his child is safe.
"I want my family together in this hard time we're having right now. It makes you think about a thousand different things. Like why did my child want to leave,” said Patane. “I just want her to reach out to us and let us know she's okay. It's hard to say it like this but let me know you're alive and breathing."
Anyone who has seen someone matching Grace's description should contact the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office by dialing 1-800-432-7842 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 538-8477.