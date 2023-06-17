Hampden crash

HAMPDEN -- A man died in a vehicle crash while traveling on 176 southbound on interstate 95, in Hampden.

According to a spokesperson with the Maine State Police around 4:39 p.m. Saturday evening 63-year-old Thomas Merchant of Hancock struck the median guardrails on the interstate.

Police reportedly found Merchant in a 1995 Acura sedan deceased at the scene.

Based on a preliminary police investigation weather and speed appears to have played a role. 

Police were assisted by Hampden and Hermon Fire Departments.

The crash remains under investigation. 

 

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you