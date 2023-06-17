HAMPDEN -- A man died in a vehicle crash while traveling on 176 southbound on interstate 95, in Hampden.
According to a spokesperson with the Maine State Police around 4:39 p.m. Saturday evening 63-year-old Thomas Merchant of Hancock struck the median guardrails on the interstate.
Police reportedly found Merchant in a 1995 Acura sedan deceased at the scene.
Based on a preliminary police investigation weather and speed appears to have played a role.
Police were assisted by Hampden and Hermon Fire Departments.
The crash remains under investigation.