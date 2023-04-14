BAR HARBOR- A walk in Acadia National Park ended in a tragedy earlier today.
A 17-year-old Brewer High School student fell approximately 25 feet to his death near the Otter Cliff area.
He was hiking with friends when he fell.
A spokesperson says park rangers , Bar Harbor Police and fire departments responded to the scene around noon.
They performed CPR but were unable to save him.
The National Park Service reported the incident to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner who handles the investigation of unexpected deaths.
Park rangers simultaneously responded to 2 separate bicycle accidents that resulted in injuries on the Park Loop road.
That road is scheduled to open to motor vehicles on Saturday, April 15.