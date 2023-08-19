FRANKLIN -- On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at approximately 1:08 am, the Bangor Regional Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area 45 West Franklin Road in Franklin.
It was reported that a passing motorist located a 2010 Silver Chevy Aveo upside down on the opposite side of the roadway and the driver appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt.
Upon arrival, Troopers learned the male operator of the vehicle 61-year-old John Emerson of Franklin was deceased.
The initial investigation indicates that Emerson had crossed the centerline, prior to leaving the roadway and striking a large rock, which resulted in his vehicle overturning.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.