HERMON -- Sunday morning a man died in a single vehicle crash on Route 2 and Coldbrook Road.
According to a press release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office a sedan traveling toward Hermon Village left the road way, striking an embankment, utility pole and small business property causing the vehicle to roll over several times.
The only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash was investigated by sheriff’s deputies, crash reconstructions, forensic mappers and The Hermon Fire Department.
Authorities have not released the name of the deceased at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.