Hermon Crash
HERMON -- Sunday morning a man died in a single vehicle crash on Route 2 and Coldbrook Road.

 According to a press release from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office a sedan traveling toward Hermon Village left the road way, striking an embankment, utility pole and small business property causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

 The only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

 The crash was investigated by sheriff’s deputies, crash reconstructions, forensic mappers and The Hermon Fire Department.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased at this time.

 The incident remains under investigation. 

 

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

