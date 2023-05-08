MONROE -- The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry recently awarded grants to 12 farms through the Maine Farms of the Future program.
The program has supported farmers for over two decades.
The goal is to connect farmers with financial and planning resources to grow their business.
"A key area for us was infrastructure. That's a common problem for farmers across the state. We're really limited on where we can actually process our products,” according to Bo Dennis, owner and operator of Dandy Ram Farm.
Dennis says the $6,000 grant will go towards financial planning and design to build a two story barn.
Dennis explains that the barn would serve as a processing space, walk in cooler, shipping station and more.
The program is split into a two phase process.
"Phase one is really designed to help farmers connect with service providers who can help them explore whether or not an ideal is really going to make the difference,” said farm viability and farmland protection specialist, Alex Redfield, for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry. Phase two is both a $25,000 implementation grant to help get started and access to a low interest loan"
Recipients of phase two of the loan are required to sign a Farm Land Agreement, which requires farmers to use their land for agricultural purposes for the next seven years.
Dennis has been a part of the farming industry for the past 15 years.
As a transgender farm owner, Dennis reflects on the lack of community among lgbtq farmers.
Dennis hopes to expand to help other non-traditional farmers feel welcomed.
"I'm an out trans queer farmer and when I was starting to farm in Maine there really wasn't a lot of community support,” said Dennis. “Our goals as a Dandy Ram Farm is to provide joy while [continuing] sustainable relationship with the land. Centered to our focus is actually supporting other queer, trans and LGBTQ beginning farmers."