FARMINGTON FLOODING

FARMINGTON- Yesterday we showed you pictures of roads being washed out and told you about power outages because of all the wind and rain from the storm.
This is a pretty jaw dropping picture of the McDonald's on Main Street in Farmington yesterday.
You'll see the University of Maine at Farmington in the background, along with their ball field and the fairgrounds.
Streets near there were under water.
If you look really closely you can see a pickup truck with water up to the window on the door.
A dispatcher at the Farmington Police Department says something like this doesn't happen very often.
Thankfully some of the water has receded and things are starting to dry up.