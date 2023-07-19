ALBION -- Maine farmers came together in Albion Wednesday to speak out against a proposed transmission corridor.
Dairy farmers and agricultural producers throughout Albion, Palermo, and China gathered to voice their concerns about LS Power Grid's proposed transmission corridor.
The Missouri company's plan would involve more than 100 miles of high-voltage transmission line -- intended to aid Maine in the development of renewable energy as part of the Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project.
However, the proposed pathways for the lines would go through farmland in several communities, and farmers say they are concerned that the corridor would affect their livelihoods.
"Both options would run through two of our fields," said Jesse Haskell, co-owner of Haskell Farm. "There's already a few nails in the coffin of the dairy industry and the farming in this area, and this is another nail in that coffin."
Farmers say they first learned about the corridor after receiving letters from LS power grid earlier this summer.
"These people have not slept, they've been under duress," said Holly Noyes, spokesperson for Noyes Farm. "We've all come together to try and figure out what to do."
Albion is home to 10 active dairy farms, with another four in Palermo and China. Farmers say that dairy farms and milk processing contribute $904 million in direct benefit and $1 billion in indirect benefit to Maine's economy annually.
"Regardless of how much power we're going to consume, we all have to eat. So, we can't affect our agriculture," said Haskell.
To learn more about the proposed project, visit lspgridmaine.com.