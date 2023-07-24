FAIRFIELD -- Last Thursday, we aired a story about a proposal Governor Mills signed into law promoting building solar energy projects on contaminated PFAS farmland.
We spoke to farmers in Fairfield to get their reaction to this new law.
"I think it's a great idea because we can't use the land for much," said Egide Dostie II, Co-Owner of Dostie Farm
The new law will incentivize solar developers in purchasing farmland contaminated by the forever chemicals, allowing farmers to have another avenue if they're not sure what to do with their land.
"Having solar as one of several options makes a lot of sense both economically and environmentally," said Shelly Megquier, Policy and Research Director for Maine Farmland Trust.
Dostie Farm in Fairfield is one of 50 farms statewide affected by PFAS contamination. Farmers here tell us that this once thriving 200-acre farm has lost nearly three-fourths of its land.
Managing with 35 acres, owners Egide Dostie Sr. And his son Egide Dostie II explain how the contamination has severely impacted their day-to-day operations.
"We can't grow a crop continuous on this land except for corn every five years. We had to dump milk for 11 months from October 2020 to September 2021," said Egide Dostie Sr., Co-Owner of Dostie Farm.
The situation got so dire that they had to sell nearly all their cows, something the Dostie's say was a main source of income for the farm.
"We were organic milk producers and this was all grassland and these polluted acres, we can no longer produce organic milk," said Egide Dostie Sr.
Still new, the father-and-son duo say they'd happily allow solar projects to be developed on their contaminated land should the opportunity arise.
"Yes we would jump at the opportunity so that we can utilize this land and still farm the rest the rest of our land that's clean and still have animals and utilize this land at the same time," said Egide Dostie II.