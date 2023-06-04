PALMYRA -- Local crafters held their monthly fair to showcase handmade crafts for sale.
Rain or shine, the owner of the Howling Goat Farm, Ashley Klabe, can be found the first weekend of every month vending handmade items like soaps and crocheted pot holders or oddities like ram skulls.
Klabe says she was inspired to start the fair after she noticed a lot of craft fairs were straying away from personally crafted items.
"I used to go to craft shows and I found that they're kind of ending up with crafts that aren't homemade anymore so I decided to start my own craft show so that people can- they put their blood sweat and tears into their creations and I respect that and we're just trying to bring back the homemade home goods vibe."
To learn more about the craft fair or to reserve your spot for the next one, message Klabe here.