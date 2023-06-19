BELMONT -- Some farmers have experienced a delay in crop growth due to the recent boost in rainfall.
"It's hard to get perfect weather.. [It's either] too dry or too wet, we can't help that,” said Christa Bahner, co-owner and operator of Bahner Farm.
Bahner farm in Belmont is best known for its mixed organic vegetables, selling produce to local restaurants, the Belfast co-op and individual customers via its convenient farmers market stand.
However growers in their 14th season say they've encountered some challenges following consistent rainfall and cloudy skies. Noting that some rain fall is good for growth but too much of a good thing can have negative impacts.
"When we have a lot of excessive rain it often means cooler temperatures, less sun.. It just means less plant growth overall,” said Bahner. “It also means we lose a lot of water soluble plant nutrients. A lot of nitrogen gets washed out of the soil that the plants need."
Bahner said this entire field is a total loss.. Costing the growers thousands in profits.
"When we have a lot of excess water it's hard to get it to drain well.. And water will sit in the soil longer than usual. We definitely had some problems this year, some bad germination.. Some disease issues,” said Bahner.
Bahner talks about hopes to bounce back in the near future..
"If we get some sunshine that would be great. We hope to see a lot of stuff pick up its growth rate,” said Bahner.