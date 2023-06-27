WINN -- A family who lost nearly everything says their prays have been answered with loving neighbors.
Over the weekend, Gary and Louise Haynes, their daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren lost the home belonging to their family for generations to a fire.
"We loved the house. I was brought up there. It's been in the family for six generations and funny enough, my grandson Elijah who... The next morning he went up to my wife and he said Nana he said I think god thinks that six generations was probably enough" says Gary Haynes, the patriarch of the household.
Everyone in the family, thankfully, made it out safely, but this story isn't about the fire, it's about what happened after.
Haynes claims to have witnessed an act of god while neighbors brought clothes, cash, food and toys for the grandchildren, some before had even cooled.
A donation that was especially moving came from a group of siblings who according to Haynes had survived a house fire only two years prior.
Together, they took money out of their savings accounts to buy new bikes for all three grandchildren.
"I am just completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in this area," says Haynes.
Easily, one of the biggest donations came from the Haynes' neighbor of over 40 years, donna pratt.
Haynes says, "I was standing there and I was wondering 'I wonder where we're gonna be tonight, where we're gonna sleep tonight and, I don't think it was 15-20 minutes later, dona called".
"And I just- I just knew that they were gonna move into my house," says Pratt.
Pratt, who had recently put her house up for sale, offered her home to the Haynes indefinitely while they get back on their feet.
When we asked Pratt what moved her to make such a massive donation, she credited her faith and stated she believes it was what god wanted her to do.
Pratt states, "Its like you ask me 'how-how did you know that you should give your house to stay'... You just know in your heart because that's what you know".
For the time being, pratt will be living with her daughter and the Haynes family plans to rebuild their home as soon as they can.