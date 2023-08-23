BASS HARBOR -- Scott Grierson and his family are known for cleaning up Maine's shores, but they recently found a unique treasure among the trash.
"We've got a message in a bottle! We got the message out, read it, and we're like 'wow, that is just adorable,'" said Scott Grierson -- who recently found the bottle with his family.
Grierson and his family found the message while picking up trash in Blue Hill Bay, and once they got the bottle open, they were excited to find that the letter was signed.
"Dear reader, my name is Charlotte. This was my first letter I've sent in the ocean. If you happen to find this letter, you are very lucky and you should save it," the note reads.
Grierson says in his nearly 20 years of picking up trash in his group clean Maine shores, he's only found two other bottled messages -- and this is the first he's able to read.
Now, with only the writer's first name, the family is asking for help finding Charlotte.
"This is the first one that seemed to be traceable. The first one where we think 'maybe we can find who Charlotte is," said Grierson.
The Griersons say they hope Charlotte's next letter will come to their mailbox.
"This one was extra special because it was addressed to anyone able to find it," said Stanley Grierson, Clean Maine Shores volunteer. "We were just delighted with the message."
The family has a message to return to Charlotte.
"We loved to find your message, but please don't throw too many bottles into the ocean," said Scott Grierson.