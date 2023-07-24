HARTLAND -- Fire crews in Hartland and surrounding communities responded to a fast-moving house fire that leaves the three people living there looking for answers and a place to stay tonight.
Early Monday afternoon, the Hartland fire department was called to 527 Canaan road for a house fire with smoke visible from outside.
Upon arrival, first responders were able to easily locate all of the residents and get them out of the house with no injuries.
Hartland fire chief Glen Carmichael says, "One of my guys showed up on scene, they were just in the doorway, he told them they had to get out, and they got out safely."
The fire was quickly knocked down due to the combined effort of Hartland, St. Albans, and Canaan fire departments.
The exact origins of the fire are still unknown and pending further investigations, but homeowner Paul Withee is certain of a few details.
"It started in my son's girlfriend's bedroom where they're more or less living and staying and we don't know whether it was a cigarette butt or whether it's an electrical fire", says the owner of the home, Paule Withee.
Carmichael says, "As of right now, it's still under investigation. We're waiting for the fire marshal to land so we can figure that out."
The home was declared a total loss leaving Withee, his son, and his son's girlfriend homeless for the time being.
However, the red cross is actively working on finding the displaced family temporary housing and resources.
If all else fails, Withee has family to fall back on, he says, "I may be able to stay with my sister Nancy in Portland."