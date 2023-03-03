AUGUSTA -- Faculty, students, and veterans joined together at the University of Maine in Augusta to honor military service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
University partnered with the Summit Project and Blue Star Mothers of Maine to recognize 20 service members from across the state who lost their lives while actively serving. Both organizations support recognition projects dedicated to veterans.
"The gold star families and what they've lost is everything.. In order to take a little bit of time out of my life to show them appreciation,” said Benjamin Demerchant, student volunteer at the University of Maine Augusta.
Tribute stones with the names of fallen soldiers were each placed in a display case to symbolize the continued memory of those who served in an effort to ensure their names are never forgotten.
Blue Star Mothers work together to help mothers grieving after losing a child to active duty. Susan Stout speaks on how ceremonies like this help her family after the loss of her son in 2009.
"It means everything. His name has been spoken. He's been honored and respected by those here today,” said Stout.
"We want to remember them. We want to remember their life and their story,” said Jim Stout, step father to fallen soldier Aaron Marquis.
The president of the university notes the ceremony represents the university well, as the institution works to recognize student and community veterans.
"I will say that it is a small piece of what we can do to just help remember those fallen,” according to Dr. Joe Szakas.
The Summit Project honor case is currently displayed at the Michael Klahr Center for the next two months.