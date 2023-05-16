AUGUSTA -- Law enforcement leaders say for the first time in years there are *no* fallen officers to add to the granite memorial remembering those who vowed to protect and serve.
"Young and old, veteran and rookie. These men sacrificed their own lives to protect life and property in the state of Maine,” said gov. Janet Mills Tuesday during the annual Maine Law enforcement Officers Memorial.
Lawmakers, officers and family members of the Maine officers that lost their lives in the line of duty gathered together to pay their respects.
"I think it's powerful for us as a profession. I think it's incredibly powerful for the families and the intimate agencies that are involved with the individuals that lost their lives on behalf of the state of Maine and our residents,” said Michael Sauschuck, the commissioner for the Department of Public Safety.
Several speakers acknowledged the fact that this year, no new names were added to the memorial which currently holds the names of 88 members of law enforcement that have lost their lives protecting others.
"We're so thankful that we don't have a name to add to the wall this year. We know they're about to step off into the unknown every single shift.. Every single minute of every day,” according to Sauschuck. “We need them out there to keep our communities safe."
We spoke to the widow of Charles E. Black who lost his life in the line of duty almost 60 years ago. Black's family remembers how he put fatherhood above all else.
"The day I bought my first child home he opened the car door and said give him to me. It's important for me to pay honor to him,” said the widow of fallen officer Charles e. Black, Mary Andrews.