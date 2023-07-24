ELLSWORTH -- A toy store in Ellsworth had an intense moment this past weekend when a surprising visitor swooped in for an unexpected stop. A large bird flew inside the Kiddo toy store in downtown Ellsworth on Sunday, and - to the surprise of Ellsworth Police Department and the owner - it turned out to be a peregrine falcon.
"It's not something you expect, it's not something you get trained in the academy for, I think I laughed and said 10-4 all in the same breath," said Officer Zachary Chandler with Ellsworth Police Department.
According to a statement made by the Ellsworth Police Department, they received a call from the store informing them that what they thought was a "big hawk" had flown into the store.
"I've never had anything like that before, dogs sure, cats and dogs, but I've never had to go after a bird, especially not a falcon," said Chandler.
Two officers were dispatched to the scene where they assisted the owner in removing it. Ellsworth PD determined upon arrival it was no hawk.
According to members of the staff the falcon was chasing after a pigeon that flew inside. It was then caught by the owner who then released it onto the streets in front of a large crowd of spectators.
"It was super awesome, maybe 20 to 30 people gathered around just watching it, super thankful for the owner going up and grabbing it, and glad no one got hurt and the falcon is safe," said Chandler.
It is certainly a day this store or the officers won't forget.