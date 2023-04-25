BANGOR -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently released a 2022 elder fraud report showing spikes in scams targeting seniors.
ANDREW MCCORMACK// ASST. U.S. ATTORNEY - ELDER FRAUD COORDINATOR
"The reality is, unfortunately by the time a case gets to us the money is already gone,” according to Andrew McCormack, assistant U.S. attorney and elder fraud coordinator.
Mccormack has worked in Maine as an assistant United States attorney for the last decade and has prosecuted cases involving elder fraud working as the elder fraud coordinator for the past several years.
Mccormack said at least a dozen cases have come to his desk already this year.
He explains that incidents of fraud can range from callers pretending to be government officials, tech scams, investment fraud and even romance scams.
"Often it starts out like. I got into a little bit of trouble. Can I get $100 to get out of jail? Then something else happens, can I get $1,000? Before you know it you're looking at tens of thousands of dollars.
Mccormack says people should be very hesitant to provide any personal identifying information or financial information to someone you do not know. He also has a message to seniors living in isolation.
"Talk to your friends and family. What these guys [scammers] try to do is isolate you by saying nope you can't go talk to your son, daughter, husband,” said McCormack. “Don't talk to anybody, we need this money right away. That's a common theme in these scams that you need to act right now or there's going to be trouble.”
The Eastern Area Agency on Aging has a list of resources available to local seniors on how to report, detect and protect themselves from fraud.
If you believe you have been targeted by a scam please contact your local police Department.