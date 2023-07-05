BANGOR -- As people head to water parks and pools this summer, experts are sharing important swimming safety tips to keep in mind before you dive into your next adventure.
"Learn how to swim. It is the biggest, most important thing. As soon as children are able, we want to make sure they know how to swim," said Caroline King, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter.
Swimming unprepared can be dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning deaths tend to spike in the summer.
To try to prevent future accidents, instructors are issuing an important reminder to never swim alone.
"Always have a buddy or a parent around -- and parents always keep an eye on your kids," said Shawn Rich, aquatics and competitive swim director for the Bangor Region YMCA.
Even experienced swimmers should ask themselves a few questions before they hit the water.
"How far are you able to go comfortably? Are you out of breath? Are you able to tread water -- treading water is when you stay in place and keep your head above water," said Rich. "How long can you do that for?"
Whether taking a swim or lounging on the beach, experts also say to watch out for the early warning signs of heatstroke.
"The early signs are you start to feel too hot, your skin gets red -- you want to immediately get out of the sun. You can get sick, you can pass out -- you want to take care of yourself," said King. "And drink plenty of water while you're getting rehydrated."
Instructors shared tips for what to do if you find yourself struggling in the water.
"One of the things we teach our kids is -- when they're tired when they're swimming -- to flip and roll on their backs, and do a back float," said Rich.
Instructors say that inexperienced swimmers should always wear a life jacket.
To learn about safe swimming and more, go to redcross.org or visit your local YMCA.