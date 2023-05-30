STATEWIDE -- The Maine Association of Realtors says the status of Maine's housing market remains steady.
The association's president, Carmen Mcphail says the housing market is busy due to high demand and low inventory.
She explained there is currently a 2.9 month supply of listings available compared to a balanced market where there would be at least a 6 month supply.
Mcphail attributes the lack of listing to the fact that sellers are not quite ready to leave their low interest rates, as those rates could possibly double with the purchase of a new property.
"Be patient. Find a really good realtor who you have hired to represent you and listen to them. When something comes on the market and they're telling you what your offer should be or how soon you need to come look at it, listen to them,” said McPhail.
Mcphail says updated coding policies have allowed more property owners to build accessory dwellings. She emphasizes that more homes still need to be built statewide.