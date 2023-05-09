BANGOR -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and experts are urging everyone to take stock of how they're really doing.
According to Northern Light Acadia Hospital, self-care is a great way to address mental health concerns. Whether it's through exercise, eating and sleeping well, or taking part in relaxing activities -- self-care looks different for everyone.
However, experts say that one of the most important things you can do to improve your mental health is to talk about it.
"Keep talking about it, normalize the fact that it's okay to talk about it. It's okay to have these feelings, it's okay to go talk to someone for help," said Anthony Ng, medical director for community services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital. "Then, I think, that would achieve a lot more in terms of early identification and maybe does -- it prevents someone from getting so sick."
Experts say setting goals, practicing gratitude, and staying connected with friends and family can further help to strengthen your mental health.
However, self-care is not a cure for mental health issues or mental illness. Experts say people should speak with their healthcare provider for specific treatment options.
For more mental health tips, visit northernlighthealth.org/behavioral-health.