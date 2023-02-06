Those who had Chickenpox as a kid have an increased risk of developing shingles. Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful blistering rash on your body. It's a condition that can be treated or prevented.
"It's perpetually uncomfortable. Sometimes it's burning, sometimes it's stinging. Sleep has not been good," explained Thom Osborne of Brewer.
Thom Osborne is the creative director at Townsquare Media in Brewer. In January, he had the unlucky fortune to experience shingles, a viral infection that appeared one day on the back of Osborne's head.
"Strangely enough I consider this a mild case," said Osborne. "My mother had it when she was in her 80s. I don't know if age has anything to do with how badly you react to it or not. She didn't get the shot."
Shingles is preventable. Doctor Mark Abel with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center says those over the age of 50 are encouraged to get the two dose shingles vaccine.
"I was just reading 30% of the American population is expected to get shingles, so it's common," explained Abel. "It starts off as a bumpy rash and it tends to be on one side of your body and doesn't cross the midline of the body because of the way the nerves work."
Osborne's doctor prescribed the antiviral Acyclovir, which Osborne says is already making shingles more bearable.
"I understand there are people who have issues with vaccines, and I respect that. This is one that's proven and I'd do it in a heartbeat and I wish I had," admitted Osborne. "You don't want this."