BANGOR- Maine's electric vehicle charging network is expanding.
That announcement was made today by Efficiency Maine .
Two new DC fast charging stations are now open to the public in Bangor and Newport.
DC fast charging stations will also be installed at Irving Oil locations in Presque Isle, Fort Kent , Baileyville and Van Buren.
Maine Department of Transportation's Chief Engineer, Joyce Taylor, said registrations for electric vehicles in Maine have doubled in the last couple of years.
"We have a really large state. You need to be able to gas up if you will and be able to get that electricity into your car if you have an EV and we know they are coming. We know people will buy them if they feel they can get from here to there," said Taylor.
Efficiency Maine recently issued a request for proposals to add more chargers across the northern part of the state.
Maine is expected to invest more than 27 million dollars in federal funds in the coming years to significantly expand the electric vehicle charging network.