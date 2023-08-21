BANGOR- An Etna man has been found guilty of using his dead brother's identity for decades.
According to court records, beginning in 1965, 86-year-old Napolean Gonzalez took on the identity of his brother, Guillermo, who died as an infant in 1939.
Records indicate over the years he obtained multiple passports with his brother's name.
In 1981 Gonzalez applied for a social security number in his deceased brother's name and filed for social security benefits his name and his brothe'rs.
He collected those benefits for years until officials suspended payments to his brother until an investigation was made.
Gonzalez was found guilty of one count of identity theft, two counts of passport fraud, two counts of social security fraud and one count of mail fraud.