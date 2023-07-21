AUGUSTA -- Legislators and women's rights activists gathered outside the state house in Augusta to recognize a century old proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
"We are here today because misogyny and paternalism is still embedded in our society, which prevents women from enjoying full equality of rights,” said Women’s Rights organizer, Barbara Cray.
July 21, 2023 marks 100 years since the federal Equal Rights Amendment was introduced, yet there is still no official language in the U.S. or Maine constitution ensuring equal rights regardless of gender.
The still proposed amendment to the U.S constitution would do just that.
According to Representative Lois Reckitt she has been fighting for women's rights for the past 50 years.
"I've introduced it four times in my four terms and it's never passed,” said Reckitt.
"We have to make it official because not all people have those protections under the law,” said Representative Holly Stover. “If you have this since that you do it's because you haven't been challenged in a certain area to know that you don't have those same protections"
Stover urges people to support legislation that supports equality especially after The Supreme Court repealed abortion rights and affirmative action policies within the college admission system.
"This is more relevant than ever because if we are looking at possibly rolling back certain rights and these could be among them. It's important that we amend our state constitution and protect the people of Maine,” said Stover.
Earlier this year Reckitt introduced a bill that would amend Maine's constitution to enshrine equal rights among all Mainers under the law; however, the bill did not receive required votes to pass through the legislature.