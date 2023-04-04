Salmon Passage

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2019 file photo, the Brookfield Renewable hydroelectric facility stands at the Milford Dam on the Penobscot River in Milford, Maine. Environmental groups have withdrawn a lawsuit against Brookfield about their contention the dam owner illegally kills the final remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

 Robert F. Bukaty

PORTLAND- A coalition of environmental groups says it is withdrawing a lawsuit against a renewable energy company it accuses of jeopardizing the last remaining Wild Atlantic Salmon in the U.S.

The groups sued Brookfield Renewable claiming that the company kills salmon on the Kennebec River with its dams.

Wild Atlantic Salmon only return to a handful of U.S. rivers, all in Maine.

They are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The conservationists were dealt a setback last month when the federal government ruled the salmon can coexist with the hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec.

Federal authorities say they will ensure the company eventually upgrades the dams to allow more salmon to pass through.

