ORRINGTON -- Orrington is marking a historic milestone this year with its annual Old Home Week.
The event is a celebration of the town's 235th birthday, showcasing a number of activities and town attractions -- including the "Endless Yard Sale."
More than 110 yard sales lined the towns roadways for what organizers are calling 70 miles of bargains, connecting shoppers from near and far.
"It's important to bring the community together -- having opportunities to raise funds for their organizations. It brings people out, we have people come from Canada. They schedule their vacations to come to our yard sale event," said Keith Bowden, treasurer of the Orrington Old Home Week committee.
Old Home Week will continue with a rubber duck race, a 5k, a cornhole tournament, and more.
To view the full schedule, visit orringtonoldhomeweek.com.