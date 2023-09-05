Endangered Species Act celebrates 50 years

AUGUSTA -- The Endangered Species Act is officially 50 this year!
The act was signed into law by President Nixon on Dec. 28 1973.
According to the Environmental Defense Fund, former President Nixon signed it into law after it passed unanimously by the United States Senate and by a vote of 355 to 4 in the United States House of Representatives.
The Endangered Species Act helps protect dwindling species and habitats and according to the Maine Audubon Society it has prevented the extinction of 99% of the species it protects.
Maine Audubon Society Policy Advocate Fracesca Gundrum highlights some Maine animals on this list and the importance of preserving them.
"We have 12 federally endangered and threatened species within Maine borders and just to name a few: the Canada Lynx, Rusty-Patched Bumblebee and Roseate Terns. Mainers really do care about vulnerable species," said Gundrum.
There are currently 940 plants and more than 740 animals in the U.S. alone that are currently identified as endangered.