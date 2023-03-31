AUGUSTA- The emergency order for the invasive emerald ash borer has been expanded.
That order restricts the movement of ash trees, green ash waste, firewood and any other materials that could be a means of emerald ash borer transportation.
The expansion follows the discovery of an infestations in Corinna and Newport as well as two towns in Oxford County.
The infestations are suspected to be a direct result of humans moving the emerald ash borer in wood or other materials.
A statement says everyone should be concerned about the future of ash trees in Maine.
You can get more information at foresthealth@maine.gov or call 207-287-2431