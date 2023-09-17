STATEWIDE -- Though Hurricane Lee's powerful winds have settled, the work continues for emergency response crews.
According to the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of Sunday morning morning over 40 thousand Mainers were still without power.
They say the majority of the damage occurred along the coastlines and Down East Maine, which took the strongest impacts from the storm.
However, according to MEMA, fallen trees led to power outages and damage to homes and vehicles statewide.
MEMA plans to continue to monitor and assist their emergency response team partners over the next week as crews clean up the damage in the wake of the storm.
"The storm may have passed but MEMA'S work isn't over because our recovery team is going to spending this next week working with our county EMS's to find out which towns may have sustained damage to public infrastructure," said MEMA Public Information Officer, Vanessa Corson.
MEMA'S Emergency Operations Center is currently in enhanced monitoring mode. This means the emergency response team members are relieved from duty but MEMA'S core staff are still available to respond to any resource requests.
"Utility companies are working as quickly as they can to get people back online but they do want people to be patient because it could be another day or two before everybody is fully restored," said Corson.
Anybody who comes across damaged power lines or downed trees are still being instructed to contact your local power companies for assistance.