BANGOR -- Nursing shortages are causing challenges across the country and that is no different here in Maine. As Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft experience staffing shortages, they are looking towards educational initiatives to help resolve this widespread issue.
"We've actually had a partnership with Mayo Regional Hospital for several years," said President of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor, Liz Russell.
EMCC has been partnering with Northern Light Mayo to create a distance learning option for their nursing program.
"We find that with this type of program, when the students are able to get their education in their hometowns, they're more apt to stay there and work there," said Russell.
Russell says the goal is to reach students in rural parts of the state.
"These programs are really vital to these rural hospitals that are desperate for registered nurses."
The program is meant to combat the growing nursing shortages all across the country.
"Almost all hospitals nationwide have a nursing shortage right now," said Denise Scuderi, vice president of nursing and patient care service for Northern Light Mayo.
Students in the two-year registered nurse program are taught by EMCC faculty, but majority of the classes and clinical education requirements can be fulfilled in Dover-Foxcroft. The program allows students in rural parts of Maine to get all their requirements on site at a hospital as opposed to traveling to Bangor.
"It was started so that we could keep nurses in their own home community so they don't have to travel far away to find a job," said Scuderi.
An informational session for the program will be held at Mayo Hospital on August 24 at 4 p.m. in the Piscataquis Conference Room.
They will provide information such as pre-requisites and transfer credit details, scholarship offerings and more. They are encouraging anyone interested in the program to attend. The next Cohort will not be until 2024, so students have plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming program session.