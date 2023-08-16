ELLSWORTH --The return of the school year is just around the corner for many Maine students.
As young learners prepare to hit the books once again, multiple vacant bus driver positions within the Ellsworth School Department are leaving some concerned for the new academic year.
"There aren't enough drivers for the routes that we have," said Frank Evenson, director of transportation and maintenance for the Ellsworth School Department. "For a lot of students, this is the first person they see that's a member of the school. That person is responsible for that student until they get from home to school. It's super, super important."
Department representatives say if the shortage isn't solved by the time the school year starts, drivers may have to make double runs -- both in the morning and in the afternoon -- which could cause issues for staff, students, and parents.
"It's going to cause us to start school using double runs," said Evenson. "What will happen is some of our students won't get home as early as they normally would. We want our students at school on time and to leave on time -- and not having full staff does affect that."
The shortage has prompted other school staff to help out.
"I'm going to get my license to help and be a [substitute] driver," said Evenson. "I have three members of my custodial maintenance staff willing to do it."
School department representatives say that the issue isn't exclusive to Ellsworth.
"Locally, within 50 miles of us, I know they're having the same problems we're having," said Evenson. "The other school departments are facing the same thing."
To combat the issue, the Ellsworth School Department will pay for training and certification for new hires.
In addition, the department will hold a job fair Thursday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Elementary & Middle School -- where drivers are encouraged to apply.