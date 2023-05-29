Ellsworth Memorial Day parade

ELLSWORTH -- We stopped by the annual Ellsworth memorial day parade.

The Ellsworth high school band had bystanders following the beat of their drums.

Boy Scouts marched down state street to honor our fallen vets.

We spoke to the post commander of the Ellsworth VFW Post 109, Daniel Sullivan who explained why it's so important for local veterans to join in on this special tradition.

"Every memorial day we get up, put on the uniform and remember the ones that have gone before us. It's humbling [because] my father was a WWII veteran,” said Daniel Sullivan, post commander for the Ellsworth Memorial Post 109.

Sullivan is looking for younger veterans to join the honorable Post 109.

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

