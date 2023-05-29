ELLSWORTH -- We stopped by the annual Ellsworth memorial day parade.
The Ellsworth high school band had bystanders following the beat of their drums.
Boy Scouts marched down state street to honor our fallen vets.
We spoke to the post commander of the Ellsworth VFW Post 109, Daniel Sullivan who explained why it's so important for local veterans to join in on this special tradition.
"Every memorial day we get up, put on the uniform and remember the ones that have gone before us. It's humbling [because] my father was a WWII veteran,” said Daniel Sullivan, post commander for the Ellsworth Memorial Post 109.
Sullivan is looking for younger veterans to join the honorable Post 109.
