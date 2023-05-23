ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth high school seniors got a taste of what graduation will feel like with the school's first-ever decision day.
"We think it's terribly important to recognize all of our seniors, whether your workforce, whether your military, whether your secondary education, whatever you are going on to do," said Rebecca Wright, Ellsworth high school assistant principal.
Ellsworth superintendent Amy Boles delivered a simple message.
"Your history, how you have got here is your story, and it's going to be different for each and every one of you. Be proud of that and don't let anyone, and I mean anyone make your feel otherwise for your choices," said Boles.
Each senior received recognition for their post-graduation plans. They also signed certificates promising to uphold the vision of an Ellsworth high school graduate.
Seniors say walking across the stage was a bittersweet moment.
"It felt good to go up there and hear our names and what we're going to do in front of the whole school," said O'Brian Robinson, who will be attending Southern Maine Community College.
"It definitely hit home a little bit. It helped me come to a realization that I'm graduating," said Jayla Ryan, who will be attending Husson University.
Assistant principal Wright says she hopes this inspires underclassmen to start planning for their futures.
"There's a wide variety and that's what we really want to impress on them, that it's not too early to start thinking about what you want to do," said Wright.
Wright says decision day will become an annual event and already has plans for next year.
"We're going to decorate all the way down the hallway. We're going to do more things next year. We already have plans in the works to make it even bigger," says Wright.