ELLSWORTH -- One young entrepreneur from Ellsworth has been crowned as a state record-holder -- thanks to a delicious springtime tradition.
According to the Girls Scouts of Maine, 8-year-old Liliana Osnoe now holds the record for the most Girl Scout cookies sold in the state.
After shattering her initial goal of selling 502 boxes of cookies, Liliana kept setting more goals until she reached 2,222, because of her favorite number -- two.
"I went to the desk that they have at the store and I said 'hi my name is Lili would you like to buy Girl Scout cookies?' I beat the state record and I got the highest patch," said Liliana.
Currently, Liliana has sold more than 2,600 boxes -- but she plans to leave no crumbs behind.
Liliana says that she hopes to sell as many as 4,000 boxes next year.
But right now, she wants to raise enough money for a trip to the national girl scout convention at Walt Disney world this summer.